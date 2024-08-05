BJP Govt In Rajasthan Celebrates Art 370 Abrogation Anniversary As 'Swarna Mukut Mastak Diwas' At Schools

Published : 20 hours ago

Rajasthan Govt Celebrates Art 370 Abrogation Anniversary As 'Swarna Mukut Mastak Diwas' At Schools (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of Article 370 abrogation, the Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP government in Rajasthan celebrated the occasion as the 'Swarna Mukut Mastak Diwas' at schools to commemorate the day. 

Hanuman Bhati, Principal of Government Higher Secondary School Brahmapuri, Jaipur hailed the move by the Prime Minister led BJP government at the Centre to scrap Article 370 he said integrated the erstwhile state of Jammu of Kashmir with India.

“There was a system of two flags and two constitutions in the country. The Government of India removed Article 370 in 2019, which is no less than a festival for the whole country. This ended the separatist sentiment growing there, incidents of stone pelting stopped,” Bhati said.

He said that the school students “and the future generation of the country should also be aware of the dark chapters of the country, due to which division and conspiracies took place in the country". 

"Because they are the future of the country, it is important for them to know history. This day is included in the golden chapters of the country. For this reason, the state government wants that its lesson should also be taught to the students”.

Sapna Jain, the vice principal of Government Higher Secondary School Ratkhana School, one of the oldest government schools in Jaipur, said that the day of repeal of Article 370 was being celebrated at the schools. 

“Students should know how after removal of Article 370, terrorism decreased in Jammu and Kashmir,” Jain said.

The opposition in Rajasthan has accused the Bhajanlal Sharma led BJP government of scoring political points through the event. The opposition also accused the state government of politicizing education and imposing divisive ideology on the students.

  1. Read more: Article 370 Abrogation Anniversary: PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and Iltija Mufti, NC's Tanvir Sadiq Placed Under 'House Arrest'
  2. Five Years After Article 370 Abrogation, Around 90 Employees Dismissed By LG Manoj Sinha-led J&K Administration

