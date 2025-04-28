Biker Does Dangerous Stunt On Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 28, 2025 at 8:04 PM IST

1 Min Read

Gurugram: A biker performed a dangerous stunt on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway in Haryana's Gurugram. The biker stood on the motorcycle during traffic. However, the stunt proved to be costly for him, as he fell from the bike. A video of the entire incident has emerged. 

People who will watch the stunt of the biker will remain stunned. He left the handle while driving the bike and stood on the bike. However, suddenly he lost control and fell on the road. His life was saved as he was wearing a helmet. 

There were several cars coming from behind and he could have come under one of them. The video has gone viral on social media. Questions are being raised on Gurugram Police and the question now is will they take any action.

