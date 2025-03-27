Tunes From This Assam Family's Instruments Reverberate Around Rongali Bihu

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 27, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

As Rongali Bihu, one of Assam's most cherished festivals, is inching closer, the traditional instruments are set to combine in harmony to create vibrant festive melodies. The week-long festival is set to commence on April 14.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, marks the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. It is a time of joy, music, and dance, with traditional instruments playing a vital role in setting the festive rhythm. Creating these instruments demands exceptional skill and precision.

Instrument Maker Mehuram Bora and his wife, Momi Bora, from Kamarbandha Namchania village in Golaghat, work tirelessly to craft these instruments.

"The instruments I make include pepa, gogona, xutuli, tokari, dotara, been, kakoi. I have been making them for the last 35 years. It is not just me. My whole family is involved and helps me," Mehuram said. "Pepa is made out of buffalo horn, Xutuli is made out of clay and taka and gogona are made out of bamboo. All these are used during Bihu." 

The Bora family's handcrafted instruments are in high demand, attracting customers from all across Assam. Deb Burman, a customer, said, "There are a lot of items available here. We just wanted a pepa as of now. There are other things as well. We will come look at them later on.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RONGALI BIHUINSTRUMENT MAKER MEHURAM BORAASSAMESE INSTRUMENTSBOHAG BIHUBIHU FESTIVAL IN ASSAM

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Karnataka: Bevoor Potters Upholding Tradition Alive Amid Hardships

Karnataka: Bevoor Potters Keep Tradition Alive Amid Hardships

1 Min Read

Mar 27, 2025

Watch | Mussoorie Yamuna Pumping Scheme Pipeline Burst Wastes Thousands of Liters Of Water, Disrupts Traffic

Watch | Mussoorie Yamuna Pumping Scheme Pipeline Burst Wastes Thousands of Liters Of Water, Disrupts Traffic

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2025

Watch | Five Cobra Snakes Found Hiding In Wood Logs In Kushinagar House, Rescued By 'Sarp Mitra'

Watch | Five Cobra Snakes Found Hiding In Wood Logs In Kushinagar House, Rescued By 'Sarp Mitra'

1 Min Read

Mar 26, 2025

Haridwar Girl Mauled By Pack Of Ferocious Dogs; Severely Injured

Haridwar: Girl Mauled By A Pack Of Ferocious Stray Dogs; Severely Injured

1 Min Read

Mar 24, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.