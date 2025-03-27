Tunes From This Assam Family's Instruments Reverberate Around Rongali Bihu

As Rongali Bihu, one of Assam's most cherished festivals, is inching closer, the traditional instruments are set to combine in harmony to create vibrant festive melodies. The week-long festival is set to commence on April 14.

Rongali Bihu, also known as Bohag Bihu, marks the Assamese New Year and the arrival of spring. It is a time of joy, music, and dance, with traditional instruments playing a vital role in setting the festive rhythm. Creating these instruments demands exceptional skill and precision.

Instrument Maker Mehuram Bora and his wife, Momi Bora, from Kamarbandha Namchania village in Golaghat, work tirelessly to craft these instruments.

"The instruments I make include pepa, gogona, xutuli, tokari, dotara, been, kakoi. I have been making them for the last 35 years. It is not just me. My whole family is involved and helps me," Mehuram said. "Pepa is made out of buffalo horn, Xutuli is made out of clay and taka and gogona are made out of bamboo. All these are used during Bihu."

The Bora family's handcrafted instruments are in high demand, attracting customers from all across Assam. Deb Burman, a customer, said, "There are a lot of items available here. We just wanted a pepa as of now. There are other things as well. We will come look at them later on.