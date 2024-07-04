Bihar: Third Bridge Collapses in Saran in Last 24 hours, Total 12 Bridges Collapsed In 2 Weeks

Chapra (Bihar): A bridge has collapsed again in Bihar's Saran. A bridge has collapsed in Sareya Panchayat of Baniyapur block of the district. The collapse of this bridge has disrupted traffic. Villagers say that the bridge was in a dilapidated condition for a long time but despite complaints, no effort was made to repair it.

In the first rain, three bridges collapsed in the river in Saran. The bridge collapsed in Baniyapur on Thursday morning. Villagers say that the foundation of the bridge weakened due to rain, due to which it collapsed. This bridge connected seven villages of Sareh Panchayat.

On Tuesday, two bridges collapsed in Lahalhadpur block of the district. People have demanded the administration and the government to repair bridges and roads as soon as possible.

Cracks have started appearing in the Malahi bridge built on the Dabra River on the Repura Madhaura highway connecting National Highway 722 in the jurisdiction of the Bheldi police station area. This bridge was completed this year but cracks appeared in the first rain itself.

In Bihar, on average, one bridge is collapsing in the river every day for the last two weeks. So far 12 bridges have collapsed. Incidents of bridge collapse have been reported in many places including Araria, Kishanganj, and Motihari.