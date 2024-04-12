WATCH: Camel Falls into Well at Bihar's Guru ke Bagh; Not Injured, Pulled out with JCB

Patna (Bihar) : During the Nagarkirtan (processional singing of hymns) at Guru ke Bagh under Malsalami police station area of ​​Patna, there was an uproar as a camel fell into a well. Immediately, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot. On receiving information, the rescue team along with the Patna Municipal Corporation officials arrived there. With the help of a JCB, they pulled out the camel from the well after about three hours of hard work. The camel was no injured. The incident took place when the organisers brought an elephant, a horse and a camel to Guru's garden to participate in Nagarkirtan.

At the same time three or four boys arrived to ride the camel. Seeing the boys the camel started moving back and forth. It lost balance and fell straight into the adjacent well. It triggered panic in the entire area. The news of the camel falling into the well spread like wildfire in the village. "Some boys had come to ride the camel. Seeing the boys, the camel got panicky, moved from the place and fell straight into the well. Because of the rescue team, the camel was taken out of the well safely," said Mahendra Das, elephant handler.