WATCH: Camel Falls into Well at Bihar's Guru ke Bagh; Not Injured, Pulled out with JCB

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 10:49 PM IST

thumbnail

Patna (Bihar) : During the Nagarkirtan (processional singing of hymns) at Guru ke Bagh under Malsalami police station area of ​​Patna, there was an uproar as a camel fell into a well. Immediately, a large number of villagers gathered at the spot. On receiving information, the rescue team along with the Patna Municipal Corporation officials arrived there. With the help of a JCB, they pulled out the camel from the well after about three hours of hard work. The camel was no injured. The incident took place when the organisers brought an elephant, a horse and a camel to Guru's garden to participate in Nagarkirtan.

At the same time three or four boys arrived to ride the camel. Seeing the boys the camel started moving back and forth. It lost balance and fell straight into the adjacent well. It triggered panic in the entire area. The news of the camel falling into the well spread like wildfire in the village. "Some boys had come to ride the camel. Seeing the boys, the camel got panicky, moved from the place and fell straight into the well. Because of the rescue team, the camel was taken out of the well safely," said Mahendra Das, elephant handler.

Read More

  1. Tamil Nadu Man Gives Up His IT Career To Turn His House Into Animal Shelter

TAGGED:

PATNABIHARCAMEL RESCUEDJCBCAMEL FALLS INTO WELL

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan visit Ranthambore National Park

Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan visit Ranthambore National Park

1 Min Read

Apr 12, 2024

Sahastra Dhara Mahayagya is being held for World Peace

Rajasthan: Sahastra Dhara Mahayagya Being Held for World Peace

1 Min Read

Apr 11, 2024

Bull and tiger fight in Jim Corbett Park

Bull and tiger fight in Jim Corbett Park

1 Min Read

Apr 11, 2024

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Offers Prayers at Hanuman Temple a Day After Release From Jail

AAP Leader Sanjay Singh Offers Prayers at Delhi's Hanuman Temple Day After Release from Jail

1 Min Read

Apr 4, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.