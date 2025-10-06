Watch | Election Commission Of India Announces Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Schedule

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 6, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will be announcing the schedule of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. The tenure of the 243-member Bihar Assembly is scheduled to end on November 22. 

Political parties in the state have urged the ECI to hold the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which will be celebrated at the end of October, to ensure greater voter participation as a large number of people employed outside return home for festivities. 

The announcement will be made by the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners (ECs) Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. The ECI delegation, led by Gyanesh Kumar, visited Bihar on October 4 and 5 to review the preparedness for the polls. Currently, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is in power in the state, and it is led by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. 

