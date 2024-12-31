Bhopal Municipal Corporation Sets Up Hub To Recycle Organic Waste From Temples And Homes

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 4 minutes ago

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has established a Recycling Hub at its Dana Pani garbage collection center, focusing on the three Rs principles: Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle. The Hub is particularly focused on recycling waste materials generated at temples and other religious sites.

Sanitary Inspector Sachin Jain said, "In the 'Recycle Hub', we are making incense sticks from flowers, later, we will also make gulal using them. We are using lemons that are offered in temples to make bio enzymes. Green coconut is being used to make coco-peat, we are also recycling the golden fibre of the coconuts in a plant. We are also working on a plant that will recycle thermocol."

Flowers, lemons, and other offerings made at temples, along with organic waste generated in homes and vegetable markets, are collected and transported to the Recycling Hub, where they are carefully sifted before being processed. One of the products made here is a bio-enzyme derived from lemons. The multi-purpose product can be used as a powerful cleaner for tough stains, as well as a pesticide and fertiliser.

The Municipal Corporation developed the bio-enzyme under the guidance of scientists from the Central Pollution Control Board.

Harendra Narayan, Commissioner, Bhopal Municipal Corporation said, "We got in touch with scientists from the CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board), who told us how to reuse them (lemons). They told us that if we reuse them, it will also help clean our water bodies. Plus, people can use it in their gardens as a pesticide and a catalyst (fertiliser). So we are making efforts to do that."

