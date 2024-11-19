Bhopal Artist Transforms Scrapped Bus Into Innovative Bus Stand Under 'Waste To Wonder' Project

Bhopal: Bhopal-based artist Pawandeep Pandey has creatively repurposed a scrapped city bus into a fully functional bus stand as part of the 'Waste to Wonder' initiative. The project, supported by corporate social responsibility (CSR) funding, aims to promote sustainable practices by reducing, reusing, and recycling materials.

The bus, once part of the Bhopal City Link Limited (BCLL) fleet, was transformed using its steel frame. Pandey emphasised the cost-effectiveness of the initiative, stating, "The entire project cost just Rs 2.5-3 lakh, significantly less than the Rs 18-20 lakh required for traditional bus shelter."

Unlike conventional, immovable bus shelters, the repurposed bus is mobile and features vibrant graffiti showcasing symbols of Bhopal, turning it into an eye-catching 'selfie-point'. It is also equipped with essential safety and security features, ensuring accessibility and convenience.

Kishan Suryavanshi, Chairman of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), lauded the effort, linking it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Kabad Se Jugad' and 'Kachre Se Kanchan'. He highlighted the innovative use of condemned buses, adding, "This is the first such initiative in the country."

The first repurposed bus stand, located near Board Office Square, is nearing completion and will soon be handed over to the BMC, setting a precedent for sustainable urban development. (With PTI Inputs)