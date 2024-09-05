Bharatpur: Ancient Temple With Two Lord Ganesha Idols

A unique 300-year-old temple houses two Lord Ganesh idols—a rare occurrence in Hindu temples in Rajasthan's Bharatpur. Priest Santosh Panda of the Ganesh temple, located near Lohagarh Fort's gate, revealed the temple was established by Maharaj Surajmal to offer divine protection from wild animals often seen near the fort's entrance.

Maharaj Surajmal established the temple of Lord Ganesh in front of the gate of the fort so that one could have the darshan of God as soon as he came out of the fort. Typically, only one deity idol is consecrated in a temple, but during the princely era, two idols were installed simultaneously due to information about the Mughal attack. Despite the belief that one idol might break, both remain intact and revered.

Historically, elephants carried Gangajal for Lord Ganesh and Lord Shiva's Abhishek, while the Maharaja sought blessings before battles, always returning victorious. This temple remains a sacred site for the people of Bharatpur, who visit regularly for darshan and to honour the deity's power and protection.