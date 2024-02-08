Bhadrachalam Temple: Construction of Silver Doorway at Second Gate Completed

Published : Feb 8, 2024, 5:07 PM IST

Updated : Feb 8, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Bhadrachalam (Telangana): The construction of a silver doorway in the Bhadrachalam Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple's second gate has been completed. About 100 kg of silver has been used to make the pathway. Silver gifts were presented by the devotees and an added amount of silver was donated by many. 

As per sources, an arch was also constructed with the 'Dasavatara' replicas of the Lord at the second gate of the main temple. The temple authorities had earlier constructed a golden doorway at the first gate. 

On January 22, a 'Shobha Yatra' was organised in Bhadrachalam, the temple town that is home to the renowned Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, to commemorate the 'pran prathistha' (consecration) ritual at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. 

Around 500 or more large saffron flags with the words 'Jai Sri Ram' printed on them were taken out. Priests performed 'Suvarna Pushparchana' from 7 am to 7.30 am at the temple.

Bhadrachalam also has a special and unique place among all the Lord Rama temples in the country because it is often referred to as ‘Southern Ayodhya’.

