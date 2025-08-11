Essay Contest 2025

Chennai’s Food Culture Offers More Than Meets The Eye

Published : August 11, 2025 at 10:32 AM IST

Chennai's food scene is a vibrant blend of tradition and innovation, offering something for every palate and pocket. From ghee-soaked idlis and fiery chicken 65 to syrupy jalebis and tender gulab jamuns, every plate tells a story. While staples like sambar and dosa still reign, the city’s food culture is evolving, blending tradition with bold new flavours. Even something as simple as a glass of lemon juice speaks volumes here.

Street-side stalls and affordable eateries tucked away in busy lanes and beaches remain the city's culinary soul. Juice shop owner Kumar says customers praise his lemon juice, sold at just Rs 15, nearly half the usual price. Residents say that Chennai caters to every budget, whether it is Rs 1 for an Amma Canteen Idli, Rs 50 for a wholesome meal, or Rs 500 for a lavish seafood spread at the beach.

Even the humble biryani has turned premium from the fiery Ambur style to the aromatic Dindigul variant, fueling Chennai’s round-the-clock biryani joints dedicated solely to this beloved dish.

Kathik, a resident, said, "There are many spots in Chennai that sell food for reasonable rates, but it is not known to everyone. Only those who have experienced and researched will know." Auto drivers in Triplicane know the best-kept secrets, pushcarts serving mutton sukka at midnight and tea stalls offering hot bun-butter-jam at 4 a.m.

As the city celebrates 'Chennai Day' on August 22, its food stands as a flavourful tribute, bold, diverse, and deeply rooted in the community. (With PTI Inputs)

