Bastar's Chitrakote Waterfall Known As 'India's Mini Niagara' Turns Majestic In Monsoon, Attracts Tourists

Bastar: Bastar's natural beauty comes alive in the monsoon, with the Chitrakote waterfall, popularly called the 'Mini Niagara on India', drawing huge crowds of tourists. Located on the Indravati River, the waterfall spreads widely during heavy rains, creating a breathtaking view that leaves visitors mesmerised.

During the rains, the waterfall cascades down with its roaring sound and misty sprays, offering tourists a sense of peace and wonder. Visitors from across India and abroad throng Bastar during this season to experience its grandeur.

Normally calm in appearance, Chitrakote transforms dramatically in the monsoon season. The waterfall, which spans nearly 300 meters, gushes down with tremendous force, resembling clouds descending upon the earth. The surrounding greenery, dense forests, and occasional rainbows add to the enchanting charm, making it an ideal spot for photography and sightseeing.

Tourists have been thrilled by the experience. Aditi, a visitor, said, "This waterfall is both beautiful and scary. It truly lives up to the name of India's Mini Niagara." Another tourist, Lek Ram Sahu, said that the sight of water plunging from such a great height was unforgettable. Many visitors have suggested further development at the site, including starting a long-awaited light and laser show project, so that the beauty of the waterfall can be admired even at night.