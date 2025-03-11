Basoli Miniature Paintings Take Centre Stage At Tawi Festival 2025 In Jammu

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 11, 2025, 12:36 PM IST

Jammu: Basoli miniature paintings, known for their vibrant colours and intricate details, took center stage at the Tawi Festival 2025 held at the Amar Mahal Museum in Jammu from 7th to 9th March. The art form, characterised by exaggerated facial features and expressive eyes, has long been a significant part of Jammu's cultural heritage.

Jatin Billawari, a Basoli artist, explained the unique features of the style. "The background in Basoli art is very bright and attractive, drawing the viewer's eyes first, unlike the duller coloured seen in the Kangra art."

Basoli's authenticity has been preserved through its Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which was granted in 2013. Rakesh Sharma, Head of Fine Arts at Jammu's Institute of Music and Fine Arts, highlighted the art's global recognition following the GI tag, saying, " It has brought Jammu's identity to the world."

Visitors at the festival admired the art's detailed work and its connection to Indian mythology, praising its cultural significance and craftsmanship. (With PTI Inputs)

