BAPS South Africa, Largest Hindu Temple In Southern Hemisphere, To Be Completed By 2027

The BAPS Hindu Mandir and Cultural Complex located in South Africa's Johannesburg is poised to be the largest Hindu temple complex in the Southern Hemisphere and is set for completion by 2027.

Situated in Northriding, Johannesburg, the complex aims to be a hub for multicultural exchange and interfaith dialogue, celebrating the resilience and contributions of South Africa's Indian community. Blending African and Indian influences in its design, the temple will feature a sabha hall, a banquet hall, a restaurant, and classrooms for various activities.

Hemang Desai, BAPS South Africa Spokesperson, said, "It was Prime Minister Modi who actually unveiled the plans for this temple on his last visit to South Africa. I am sure that he would be very keen to visit. We, also as the South African-Indian community, would be very proud and happy to host the Prime Minister when the opportunity arises. Given that the G20 is going to be hosted in South Africa, I think if all the stars align and if it is the will of God, Modi Ji will also be here."

After inaugurating the Middle East's first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi last year, BAPS has now shifted its focus to South Africa, where the cultural complex's dedication ceremony was held last month.

Mrunal Bhagwan, a Board of Trustees member, said, "It's 14.5 acres of land, as you can see behind me. It's a beautifully situated plot in Johannesburg with an amazing view. It's on one of the busiest corridors, which is called the Lanseria corridor. It is going to be 2500 square meters when it's finished." (PTI Video inputs)