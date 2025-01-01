Balers And Rake Machines Simplify Stubble Management For Farmers In Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, are benefitting from state-subsidised balers and rake machines that help manage stubble and reduce pollution. These machines efficiently clear fields after harvest, saving time and labour while preparing the soil for the next crop.

Gautam Sharma, a local farmer, explained, "Far,mers get relief, the fields get cleared, and the labour is saved. It takes about one hour to manage a 2-3 bigha field, and we get around 70-80 bales of residue from a 3 bigha field."

Harsalan Singh added, "This method helps avoid the risk of fire from stubble burning, which can spread to neighbouring fields. It also saves time, reduces pollution, and helps avoid government penalties."

Shyamu, another farmer, noted, "With the machine, microorganisms and insects in the soil are preserved, keeping the soil healthy and leading to a good harvest."

Arvind Mohan Mishra, Deputy Director of Agriculture, Lakhimpur Kheri, shared that efforts are underway to ensure fair prices for the stubble, including partnerships with Compressed Biogas (CBG) Plants. (With PTI Inputs)