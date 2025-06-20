Bahraich: Tharu Community Witnessing Change Through Government Schemes, Modern Farming

Bahraich: This region of the Bahraich district in Uttar Pradesh is home to a large population of the Tharu tribe. Once left behind in the race for development, Uttar Pradesh's Yogi Adityanath government has worked in mission mode to bring the Tharu tribal community into the mainstream.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "There are about 54-55 villages where thousands of people live. Until the Bharatiya Janata Party government was formed in the state, they had not received any rights. It was only after our government came to power in 2017 that we began thinking about them." The government schemes are now reaching Tharu tribal communities living in forest areas across various districts of the state.

UP Minister for Social Welfare, Aseem Arun, said, "We've launched several schemes for self-reliance. Through women’s self-help groups and initiatives like CM Yuva, people are benefiting. Some have started dairies, others are involved in production, and many are working in computer software — steadily progressing."

Bishunapur village head Basant said, "All the government schemes are reaching us. It's not that we've been left out of any initiative. Everything is reaching us properly, and every officer and staff member is extending their support."