Diwali Celebrated At Badrinath Dham

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Chamoli: Diwali was celebrated at the Badrinath Dham here. The Badrinath Dham was decorated with colourful flowers and priests performed a special pooja.

Officials of the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee said that a grand aarti of Goddess Laxmi will be performed at 6 PM after which diyas will be light to celebrate the festival of light.   

In the hills of Uttarakhand, Diwali is celebrated on two days. Officials also said that over eight quintals of flowers have been used to decorate the Badrinath Dham. Officials also said that another special pooja will be performed at the Badrinath Dham after 4 PM.

Badarinath is one of the holy shrines for Vaishnavites among the 108 divya desams incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Badrinath town is also part of Panch Badri temples including Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, along with Badrinath temple.

