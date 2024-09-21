Ayodhya's Khurchan Peda To Get GI Tag, Bringing Joy To Locals

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): People in Ayodhya are excited because the well-loved Khurchan Peda is about to get a Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This follows the recognition of the famous Hanuman Garhi Laddu, making Ayodhya known for its special sweets.

A GI tag shows that a product comes from a specific place and has unique qualities linked to that area. This means Khurchan Peda and Hanuman Garhi Laddu will be officially recognised for their special flavours tied to Ayodhya’s culture. Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya, Peethadhishwar Tapasvi Camp, expressed happiness over this news, saying it ensures that the Prasad given to visitors will be pure and authentic.

Uttar Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Keshav Prasad Maurya, also shared his excitement. He pointed out that Ayodhya is important not only important in the country, but also across the the world. He hopes more local products will get GI tags to further promote the city.

Local shopkeepers are hopeful about the benefits of the GI tag. Manpreet Singh, a vendor, called it great news for the community. He mentioned that many visitors come to buy traditional sweets, and the GI tag will make Khurchan Peda and Hanuman Garhi Laddu even more popular. Another shopkeeper, Kumar Gupta, said this recognition is a source of pride that will help local businesses grow.

Besides Khurchan Peda and Hanuman Garhi Laddu, locals noted that other traditional items, like jaggery, sandalwood tika, and khadau (wooden slippers), may also receive GI tags. This recognition is seen as an important step in promoting Ayodhya’s culture and economy.

Overall, the news about Khurchan Peda getting a GI tag has brought joy to Ayodhya’s residents, encouraging community spirit and helping local businesses thrive.