Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust Prepares For Grand First Anniversary Of Ram Lalla's Consecration

Ayodhya: As the first anniversary of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol at the new temple in Ayodhya approaches, a series of religious events are being organised to mark the occasion. The three-day special ritual, scheduled to begin on January 11, will feature a range of religious ceremonies, including a unique three-hour musical composition dedicated to Lord Ram.

"On January 11,12, and 13, events will be held at five different locations," said Champat Rai, the General Secretary of the temple trust. "The first venue is the 'Yagya Mandap', where only invited guests will be permitted. Over three days, Lord Ram will be offered 'Raag Seva' musical compositions. From 6 PM to 9 PM, devotees will receive blessings, and devotional songs will be sung in Lord Ram's honour."

The consecration ceremony took place on January 22 this year, drawing a host of special invitees from various fields. The temple complex, which will feature 18 temples in total, is expected to be fully completed by September 2025. (With PTI Inputs)