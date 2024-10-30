'Aarti By 1100 Devotees, 25 Lakh Diyas': Ayodhya Deepotsav Gears To Set Up Two Guinness World Records

Ayodhya: Ayodhya's Deepotsav celebration is poised to etch its name in the Guinness World Records for two remarkable feats. This year's festival, the first since the Lord Ram Temple's construction, will feature two record attempts: a 1,100-person Saryu Aarti and the main lamp-lighting event and with expanded areas like New Ghat, Old Ghat, and Bhajan Sandhya designated for lamp placement, the team has already set out over 25 lakh diyas.

Volunteers have increased to ensure success, with final results expected after the lighting on October 30th. A 30-member team from the Guinness Book of World Records has arrived in Ayodhya to oversee preparations for Deepotsav.

Nischal Barot, Guinness Book of World Records Team Incharge, on Tuesday, announced that two world records are set to be attempted during the Deepawali festivities in Ayodhya.

Saryu Aarti coordinator Shashikant Das said, "This is the first Deepotsav after Lord Ram's enthronement in his house, while overall this is the eighth Deepotsav. With 25 lakh diyas being lit this evening, it will be recorded in the Guinness Book of World Records. Lord Ram's city has been decorated with grandeur on Deepotsav. Lamps will also be lit in more than 200 monasteries and temples." (With Agency Inputs)