Ayodhya Boatmen To Be Trained In Multiple Languages For Better Tourist Experience

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): To enhance the tourist experience, the Uttar Pradesh government's tourism department has decided to train the boatmen serving on the ghats of Ayodhya about the city's history in various Indian languages.

According to tourism department officials, this will facilitate easier communication with tourists from different parts of the country.

Rajendra Prasad Singh, Deputy Director, Uttar Pradesh Tourism said, "The training we provide includes the entire history and significance of Ayodhya, and we attempt to make sure that things like names are known in various languages so that people can say things like, "That is a hotel, this is a temple." So that they can communicate in a language that others understand.

The move has been welcomed by local priests, who say that such an initiative will increase footfall in the religious city and provide tourists with a better experience.

Mahant Shashikant Das, President, Saryu Daily Aarti, said, "This is a wonderful and great idea by the tourism department that they will train all the boatmen in Ayodhya. As a result, devotees who want to see Ayodhya from a boat, on the Saryu River they want to see Ayodhya, in such cases, boatmen will tell and explain the devotee about Ram's story and Ayodhya's history. Pilgrims who come will have a pleasant experience, and when they leave Ayodhya, they will have a sense of satisfaction."

Lakhs of tourists have been visiting Ayodhya every month since the inauguration of the new Ram Temple in the city in January 2024.