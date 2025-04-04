Ayodhya: Ahead Of Ram Navami, Special Arrangements Made For Devotees' Convenience

Published : Apr 4, 2025, 11:22 AM IST

Ayodhya: Ahead of Ram Navami, which is slated for April 6, the district administration in Ayodhya is making elaborate arrangements to welcome devotees expected to visit the holy city in large numbers for the occasion. The officials are ensuring that pilgrims do not face any inconvenience due to the high daytime temperatures.

Gaurav Dayal, Commissioner of Ayodhya, said, "This year, our main effort is also to provide proper shade to minimize the effects of the sun on the devotees. In areas where they may need to stand for holding purposes or where they will have to wait for some time, shade will be provided, and we will request them to wait there." 

"Since many people will be barefoot at various locations, mats will be arranged in such areas to ensure that they do not feel excessive heat. Water will be provided at regular intervals, and mist fans are being installed in the temple premises to ensure that the devotees standing and waiting experience minimal discomfort due to the heat," Dayal added.

In addition, efforts are also being made to ensure people do not face any inconvenience while approaching the main temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Dayal further said, "For Ram Navami, all the arrangements have been made. Like every year, we are expecting a large number of devotees to come to Ayodhya. In this regard, we have directed all departments to implement the ground management interventions." 

"Our main access roads and corridors, through which the devotees will come, will be managed in such a way that, by combining barricades on both the LHS (left-hand side) and RHS (right-hand side), they will be guided to the Ram Mandir for darshan," Dayal added.

