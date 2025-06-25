Axiom Mission 4 Launch Livestream: Watch Subhanshu Shukla's Flight To Space

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : June 25, 2025 at 11:55 AM IST

NASA Axiom Mission 4 Launch Livestream: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is set to travel to the International Space Station (ISS), as part of Axiom Mission 4, alongside three other astronauts. The mission is ready to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre. It is scheduled to dock with the ISS on June 26. SpaceX has reported favourable launch conditions, and live coverage has begun across multiple platforms, courtesy of NASA, SpaceX, Axiom Space, and the European Space Agency (ESA).This mission marks Axiom Space’s fourth private flight to the ISS and includes astronauts sponsored by governments and the European Space Agency (ESA). NASA and Roscosmos have recently collaborated on station repairs, including lowering the pressure in a transfer tunnel to improve crew safety.ISRO's Shukla will become the first Gaganyaan astronaut to travel to space. His mission is expected to provide ISRO with valuable insights, as the agency prepares for a series of uncrewed Gaganyaan test flights ahead of its first crewed launch in 2026.

