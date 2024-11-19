Autumn In Kashmir: Tourists Enjoy Season Of Golden Splendor

Srinagar: Autumn has arrived in Kashmir, painting the landscape with stunning crimson hues as the Chinar trees turn, drawing thousands of tourists to the region. Visitors flock to the famous Mughal gardens like Nishat, Shalimar, Cheshma-e-Shahi, and Naseem Bagh to witness the breathtaking sight of autumn in full bloom.

Tourists, like Manju from Mumbai, expressed their awe at the beauty, noting that the autumn scenery exceeded their expectations. "It is much more beautiful than what you see in pictures," she said, adding that myths surrounding Kashmir were far from true. Similarly, Mahmood Khan from Madhya Pradesh called this is once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The season offers an unparalleled opportunity for nature lovers, photographers, and artists to capture the stunning transformation of the valley. Fahrad Ahmed from Delhi shared his joy at experiencing the valley for the first time, noting how the beauty of the surroundings sparked his creativity.

As the Chinar leaves blanket the streets and roads, the picturesque scenery leaves visitors spellbound, making Kashmir a must-visit destination in the autumn months. (With PTI Inputs)