Asia Cup-Winning Captain Suryakumar Yadav Receives Grand Welcome In Mumbai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 30, 2025 at 1:17 PM IST

Mumbai: Aggressive batter Suryakumar Yadav, who led India to a resounding victory in the Asia Cup, was accorded a grand welcome at his residence in Deonar, Mumbai. Fans, locals, and society members gathered in large numbers to celebrate his success. Former Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Shewale, who resides in the same building, felicitated the cricketer with a shawl, a flower garland, and the tricolour, while loud cheers and the beat of drums filled the air.

After the felicitation, Suryakumar visited Shewale's house to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Expressing gratitude, the captain said, "I feel very good after coming home. Our players have performed exceptionally well. Today, I took the blessings of the Goddess. Sometimes a prayer is more necessary than medicine."

Under Yadav's captaincy, the Indian team secured victory over arch-rival Pakistan in the final of the Asia Cup held in Dubai on September 28. Shewale lauded him, saying, "We are proud of him." Deonar turned into a colourful procession with citizens waving the tricolour and hailing their champion.

