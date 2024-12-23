As Migratory Birds Flock To Kaziranga, Park Authorities Gear Up For Annual Bird Census In January

Kaziranga: Kaziranga National Park in Assam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is teeming with migratory birds as the winter season reaches its peak. These avian visitors, arriving from as far as Siberia and the Arctic, have begun gracing the park's wetlands since November, according to park officials.

Arun Vignesh, District Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park, highlighted the park's preparations for the annual bird census. "Most of our wetlands on the tourist routes already have a good number of migratory birds. We will conduct our bird census next month, likely in January. The dates are yet to be finalised, but we aim to identify if any new species have arrived in Kaziranga this year," he said.

The annual census not only tracks the population of resident and migratory birds but also notes the appearance of any new species. It serves as a vital tool for understanding the ecological dynamics of the park, which is globally renowned for its one-horned rhinos.

the influx of migratory birds has also made Kaziranga a popular destination for birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts. Authorities have encouraged visitors to explore the park and enjoy the spectacle before the migratory season ends.

With its unique blend of wildlife and natural beauty, Kaziranga remains a must-visit for those seeking a closer connection with nature during the winter months. (With PTI Inputs)