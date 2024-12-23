As Migratory Birds Flock To Kaziranga, Park Authorities Gear Up For Annual Bird Census In January

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Kaziranga: Kaziranga National Park in Assam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is teeming with migratory birds as the winter season reaches its peak. These avian visitors, arriving from as far as Siberia and the Arctic, have begun gracing the park's wetlands since November, according to park officials.

Arun Vignesh, District Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park, highlighted the park's preparations for the annual bird census. "Most of our wetlands on the tourist routes already have a good number of migratory birds. We will conduct our bird census next month, likely in January. The dates are yet to be finalised, but we aim to identify if any new species have arrived in Kaziranga this year," he said.

The annual census not only tracks the population of resident and migratory birds but also notes the appearance of any new species. It serves as a vital tool for understanding the ecological dynamics of the park, which is globally renowned for its one-horned rhinos. 

the influx of migratory birds has also made Kaziranga a popular destination for birdwatchers and wildlife enthusiasts. Authorities have encouraged visitors to explore the park and enjoy the spectacle before the migratory season ends. 

With its unique blend of wildlife and natural beauty, Kaziranga remains a must-visit for those seeking a closer connection with nature during the winter months. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MIGRATORY BIRDS FLOCK TO KAZIRANGAKAZIRANGA NATIONAL PARKMIGRATORY BIRDS CENSUS ASSAM

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust Prepares For Grand First Anniversary Of Ram Lalla's Consecration

Ayodhya: Ram Mandir Trust Prepares For Grand First Anniversary Of Ram Lalla's Consecration

1 Min Read

Dec 23, 2024

Panaji: Christmas Preparations In Full Swing As Locals Flock To Markets To Complete Their Festive Shopping

Panaji: Christmas Preparations In Full Swing As Locals Flock To Markets To Complete Their Festive Shopping

1 Min Read

Dec 23, 2024

Hyderabad Traffic Police Department Appoints 50 Transgenders As Traffic Volunteers

Hyderabad Traffic Police Department Appoints 50 Transgenders As Traffic Volunteers

1 Min Read

Dec 23, 2024

Hindu Family In Bihar Village Maintains A Century-Old Mosque

Hindu Family In Bihar Village Maintains A Century-Old Mosque

1 Min Read

Dec 20, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.