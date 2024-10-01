thumbnail

Artist From Telangana Weaves Stunning Saree Using 200 Grams Gold

Hyderabad: Nalla Vijay, a skilled artisan from Telangana's Rajanna Sircilla district, has woven a stunning saree valued at Rs 18 lakh using 200-grams of gold. As per Vijay, he received the order to make the saree six months ago for the daughter of a prominent businessman from Hyderabad.

"I received an order for a gold saree for a bride six months ago. I used the latest design to weave this saree, and it took me 10-12 days to complete. The saree's width is 49 inches, and its length is 5.5 meters. The cost of this saree is 18 lakh rupee."

Vijay has earned widespread acclaim and admiration for his dedication in preserving traditional weaving techniques, cementing his reputation as a master weaver through exceptional skill and unwavering commitment.

