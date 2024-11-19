Arrival Of Migratory Birds Adds Charm To Ganga's Ghats In Varanasi

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

Varanasi: As winter blankets the holy city of Varanasi, the ghats along the River Ganga come alive with the arrival of migratory birds that travel thousands of miles to spend the winter months here.

For tourists, the sight of these migratory birds soaring over the Ganga is nothing short of mesmerising. "The beauty of the ghats is being enhanced by these birds. With the onset of winter, birds arrive with the rising sun and people from far and wide, including foreigners, come to feed them. They also click all kinds of photos. They take boat rides as well," said Dolly Chakravarthy, Social Worker
 

Boatmen ferrying tourists eager to see the avian guests up close are experts at calling the birds.

Salman Sheikh, a Boatman said: "These are Siberian birds, they only arrive in winter. They come here for 2-3 months, and after that, they go back. These birds are called "aao,aao" (come), and then they come. They are fed with grains of sev (a savoury snack). We take the boat to the centre and then stop the boat. After stopping the boat, we call the birds, saying "aao...aao...aao," then they come, and we offer them grains."

"These Siberian birds, which come from Australia, start arriving when the winter begins. The colder it gets, the number of birds increases. Every morning, we feed these Siberian birds with bits of sev. They are quite captivating, and many tourists come to Varanasi just to feed these foreign birds. In the morning, after watching the sunrise, they feed the birds," added Sunil Upadhyay, a boatman.

Tourists visiting the ghats buy grains and other food items to feed the birds, hoping to attract them and click memorable pictures. Boatmen say this also creates an additional source of income for vendors along the ghats.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VARANASIGANGAMIGRATORY BIRDS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Breaking Gender Stereotypes, Rachna Sarate Delivers Food In Rajkot With Her Child On Board

Breaking Gender Stereotypes, Rachna Sarate Delivers Food In Rajkot With Her Child On Board

1 Min Read

Nov 19, 2024

Explained: What Are The Biggest Contributors To Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR

Explained: What Are The Biggest Contributors To Air Pollution In Delhi-NCR

1 Min Read

Nov 19, 2024

Autumn In Kashmir: Tourists Enjoy Season Of Golden Splendor

Autumn In Kashmir: Tourists Enjoy Season Of Golden Splendor

1 Min Read

Nov 19, 2024

Indore Family Hosts Unique Vegan Wedding, Attendees Express Appreciation

Indore Family Hosts Unique Vegan Wedding, Attendees Express Appreciation

1 Min Read

Nov 19, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.