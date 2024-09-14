Indian Army Pays Floral Tributes to Kishtwar Encounter Martyrs

Jammu: The Indian Army paid heartfelt tributes to two brave soldiers who were killed in action during an encounter with militants in Kishtwar district on Friday. A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the Technical Air Force Station in Jammu on Saturday.

The fallen soldiers were identified as Naib Subedar Vipan Kumar from Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir, and Sepoy Arvind Singh from Himachal Pradesh. They were part of a joint operation launched by the Army and police in the Naidgham area of Chhatroo.

During the encounter, the soldiers sustained injuries and were later airlifted to an Army hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, they succumbed to their injuries. Two other soldiers were also injured but survived.

The search operation has been intensified, and additional security forces have been deployed to the area to continue the anti-terror efforts.

