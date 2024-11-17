Army Organises First-Ever Mini Marathon In Mendhar Sector of J&K's Poonch

Hundreds of people took part in a mini-marathon organised by the Indian Army’s Bhimber Gali brigade in the Mendhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Sunday. This was the first ever mini-marathon to be organised in the border subdivision and was undertaken under operation 'Sadbhavana' (goodwill) to foster unity and social cohesion besides strengthening civil-military relations.

A local identified as Zakir Hussain Shah said, "Firstly I want to thank the Indian Army for organising this event for our kids. This event in Mendhar saw the participation of children from various places like Harni, Galhuta, Kheri, Kangra, Dhargloon and Daulat region."

Former sarpanch Ashraf Choudhary said, "Today the 18th Kumaon Regiment of the Indian army is organising a marathon here. We can see how excited the children are. The army has a huge contribution in changing the focus of our children from drugs and narcotics. So, I want to thank the Indian Army for organising an event like this, which sends a good message in society." According to Army officials, the event was an overwhelming success with 400 participants from schools and colleges in the Mendhar region.