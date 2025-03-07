Anupam Kher Turns 70: The Versatile Actor Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Anupam Kher is one of finest actors in Hindi cinema. He made his Bollywood debut in 1984 with Mahesh Bhatt's directorial Saaransh, where his portrayal of a grieving old man earned him critical acclaim. With a career spanning over four decades, Kher has earned a reputation for his versatility.

Over the years, he has played a wide range of characters, from comic roles to intense dramas, and has won several awards. Kher was bestowed with Padma Bhushan in 2016 by the Government of India for his contribution to Indian cinema and arts.

In recent years, his roles in films like The Accidental Prime Minister (2019), The Kashmir Files (2022), Uunchai (2022), Vijay 69 (2024) and Emergency (2025) have solidified his place as one of India's most respected actors. At 70, the actor seemingly has no plans to slow down. He recently joined the cast of Prabhas' upcoming film with Hanu Raghavapudi. The yet-to-be-titled film will mark Kher's 544th outing as an actor.