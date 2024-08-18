WATCH: Another SIM Box Racket Busted in Cuttack; Accused Remanded to 5-Day Police Custody

Cuttack : Another SIM box racket was busted in the Madhupatna area in Cuttack on Sunday. The police have taken the prime accused of the SIM box racket busted at Laxmisagar area in Bhubaneswar-Raju Mandal on a five-day remand. Police have intensified the investigation after taking the accused Mandal to the spot. Bhubaneswar DCP Pratik Singh said, "We requested a 14-day remand for Raju Mandal, but the court granted five days. Mandal allegedly revealed that he was operating SIM boxes from multiple locations in the city, including another site in Cuttack, which will be investigated." The DCP said they were reaching out to the accused's family to learn more about his background and whether he had any accomplices.

"Our primary focus is determining whether the SIM boxes were used for cybercrime, terrorist activities, or to create fake telephone exchanges." A special team has been formed to investigate the SIM cards used by Mandal. There is a plan to coordinate with West Bengal police and send a team to Mandal's hometown for more information. Mandal used to run the show on behalf of a Bangladeshi national identified as Asadur Jaman from a leased property in Bhubaneswar, ensuring the functionality of UPS, internet and other services police commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Sanjeeb Panda said.

Notably, the Police Commissionerate also seized seven SIM boxes from a house at Mahadevnagar under Laxmisagar police limits a few days back. About 1,000 SIM cards mostly pre activated from West Bengal, old SIMs, routers and other equipment were also seized during the raid on the house. Yesterday, Police commissioner Sanjib panda informed that the arrested accused Raju Mandal's handler was a Bangladeshi national identified as Asadur Jaman.