Anguish In Manipur Hits Two Year Mark

May 3, 2025 will denote two years since Manipur descended into an era of violent conflict between the Kuki tribes and the Meitei community. The state of Manipur has not been the same since. There are occasional episodes here and there causing the residents of Imphal to remain unsettled. Over 250 people have lost their lives in the course of these two years. This era has not only lead to a lot of bloodshed but has also greatly traumatised the residents of Manipur.

Relief camps are helping house those displaced by the conflict. One such person, living in the Sajiwa Relief camp, Kshetrimayum Joy said, "We have grown old, just sitting here, and it feels as if our end is also near. We keep wondering day and night whether we will live or die, and our bodies are becoming weaker thinking about it all the time." These relief camps do not seem to provide some basic living conditions, lacking basic necessities and sanitation.

"I came here on May 10, 2023, and now only 2 weeks are left and it will be 2 years. Everything is just the same as it was 2 years ago. Nothing has changed since we came here," said Ningthoujam Samanda Singh, an IDP currently living at the Akampat Relief camp. The people do not see an end in sight and live a life full of pain and fear.