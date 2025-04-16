Car Immobilised By Road: Officials Blame Vehicle Owner For Not Listening To Their Requests

Vetapalem: A car lying immobile with one of its front wheels swamped by a recently-laid cement road is catching visitors by surprise at a village in Andhra Pradesh. This has garnered wide curiosity as to what has happened that has led to this situation. When the public began asking about this bizarre sight of road rendering the car immobile, the officials have come out with an equally curious explanation. According to them, a cement road was proposed in Amodagiripatnam village in the Vetapalem mandal of the Bapatla district long time ago. At that time, funds were released but the road could not be laid because a car parked in front of a house in the street was obstructing the road work. The owner of the car was not moving the car from there.

The officials said that the funds were released once again for lay the cement road following representations from the local public. But the car remained there as an obstruction. When the owner was asked to remove the car, he did not care to oblige. This time, the officials decided to go ahead with the cement road to fulfill the long-standing demand from the residents. They conveyed the same to the contractor concerned, who then got the road laid, covering a small portion of the front side of the car and rendering it immobile. When asked, the panchayat secretary said that the car has been lying motionless for about a year, and repeated requests for its removal fell on deaf ears. Now, the local public are looking at it as a curious addition to the local landscape.

