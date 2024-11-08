Andhra Man Crafts Stunning Tableware From Coconut Shells

Nellore: Shahul Hameed, based in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, has gained recognition for crafting intricate tableware from discarded coconut shells. Shahul explains that he began creating items such as jugs, bowls, and tea cups, drawing inspiration from his father.

"My father gave me this idea. Initially, I started making bowls from coconut shells, and he later suggested I make tea cups as well," Shahul Hameed said

According to him, the uniqueness of tableware made from coconut shells lies in its ability to retain temperature for a long time, keeping hot items warm and cold items cool for extended periods. "These cups can even cool regular water, and they’re comfortable to hold even with very hot tea. Plus, they keep the tea warm, allowing you to enjoy it until the last sip," he added.

Shahul says he commercialised his creations at the suggestion of his mother, and today, he has expanded his customer base largely through word of mouth.