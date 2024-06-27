LIVE | Andhra Govt Memorial Meet In Honour Of Ramoji Rao

Published : Jun 27, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

Updated : Jun 27, 2024, 6:49 PM IST

A state-level memorial meet is being organised by Andhra government today in honour of Ramoji Rao, the Padma Vibhushan awardee and Chairman of Ramoji Group, who passed away on June 8.  The memorial meeting, being held at Anumolu Gardens in Vijayawada, has been designated as a significant provincial program by the state government, underscoring its importance. Today's event is being managed and overseen by two high-level committees comprising ministers and top government officers. As many as 7,000 special invitees are attending the event including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, family members of Ramoji Rao, Union Information Ministers, representatives from the Editors Guild, and distinguished journalists.The event is also expected to draw participants from various fields, including farmers, poets, and artists, ensuring the participation of people from all walks of life in honouring the late media baron. As part of the commemorative program, a poignant short film highlighting Ramoji Rao's illustrious life and contributions will be screened, further underscoring his contribution to journalism and service to the community. 

