PM Modi's Favourite Punganur Cows Now In Gujarat's Gayatri Ashram For Conservation

Amreli: The Punganur cattle, one of the world's smallest cow breeds, are being nurtured and bred by the Yug Nirman Gayatri Parivar Trust in Amreli, Gujarat. The breed, which reaches an average height of 70-90 cm, has become increasingly rare, with numbers in slow decline. originally developed in the Chittoor district in Dhrea Pradesh, Punganur cattle gained widespread attention when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was photographed feeding them at his residence during Pongal in January.

The Gayatri Parivar Trust has brought these cows from Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh to Amreli, where they are being bred alongside the Gir cow, another indigenous breed. 

According to Ratidada, the Managing trustee of Gayatri Sanskar Dham in Chalala, "These cows, with a height of around 2 feet, are beautiful and were once kept by Lord Krishna. they are also worshipped by leaders like PM Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. We hope to encourage others to keep and worship these cows to preserve the breed." 

The Punganur cows are valued for their rarity and unique breed characteristics. Weighing between 115- 200 Kg, they produce around three litres of milk daily and consume approximately five kilograms of fodder. The price for one Punganur cow in the Indian market is estimated to be around Rs 4 lakhs. 

