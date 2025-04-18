Ambala Farmers Install Fans, Coolers To Shield Cattle From Rising Heat

As temperatures continue to rise with the onset of summer, farmers in Ambala are taking measures to keep their livestock cool and comfortable. From spraying water on their cattle to installing fans and foggers, the agrarians are ensuring that their animals remain protected from the punishing heat.

A farmer said, "Since the heat has increased a lot, that's why we are bathing the buffaloes twice a day. We give them water on time, fans are installed, there’s a netted set up which is open from all sides, so the airflow is good and there’s no problem. In the evening, we bathe them again. We give them water three times properly, and take care of their feed. We give them only as much as needed, not extra, because due to the heat they feel uneasy and don’t eat too much fodder anyway."

Another farmer, Saijpal Singh said, "As we all know, the heat is increasing a lot, last time it was still okay, but this time the heat is much more intense. Because of this, the buffaloes are falling ill. So, for them we have certain facilities here like fans, coolers, giving them water from time to time, bathing them, giving them proper food etc. Whatever is possible to keep them well, all that is being done."

Farmers say the rising heat has led to a reduction in milk production by their cattle, a common occurrence during the summer months. To maintain their cattle’s health, the farmers are diligently following hydration schedules.