Allahabad Museum Holds Celebration Commemorating Museum Day

The Allahabad Museum in Uttar Pradesh held a four-day celebration commemorating World Museum Day which concluded on the special day itself. The entry was made free on account of this celebration. Crowds flocked to revel in amazement at the wonderful showcase of history. They bore witness to exquisite ancient architecture, sculptures, and other impeccable antiques.

"When you come here, you will see things that you might have never seen before. The kind of ancient architecture that existed, it's unbelievable. I'm truly amazed to see that even today's modern machines are unable to replicate such craftsmanship," said Shivam, a visitor in awe of what he had just witnessed.

Given that the citizens of India have been in their most patriotic state of mind in recent times, it must've been easy to pick a theme this year around. "Given the current situation of the country, I connected it with patriotism. During this program, we organized various competitions including slogan writing, debate, storytelling, and a patriotic-themed drawing competition focused on soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country," explained Sushil Shil Shukla, the Public Relations Officer.

History is often overlooked in contemporary society and this event helped give the public a chance to build a connection with cultural heritage.