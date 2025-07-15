Pratibha Stuns Names 195 Countries, 28 States In A Breath

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 15, 2025 at 5:36 PM IST

Aligarh: In a stunning display of memory and talent, 12-year-old Pratibha Gautam from Aligarh's Rukhala village has taken the internet by storm. 

A class 5 student, Pratibha, is being widely praised after a video surfaced showing her naming 195 countries, 28 Indian states, and 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in a single breath without any error.

Using the Hindi alphabet as her method of recall, Prathibha delivered all answers rapidly, impressing both her teachers and viewers. The video is doing rounds on social media with many calling her "Aligarh's Gyandeep."

Daughter of Pratap Singh, a resident of the Chharra police station area, Pratibha's natural flair for learning and exceptional memory have drawn admiration from across the region.

Netizens are urging the district administration and education department to recognise her abilities and provide her with the guidance and opportunities she deserves.

