Alaknanda River In Spate: Floods Disrupt Chardham Yatra, Shiv Statue Submerged In Rudraprayag

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 28, 2025 at 5:31 PM IST

1 Min Read

Rudraprayag: Continuous heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand's hill districts has triggered a flood-like situation in several areas, severely affecting the ongoing Chardham Yatra. The Alaknanda River has swollen over 20 meters in Rudraprayag, submerging ghats, footpaths, and even a 15-foot-tall Shiv statue under the Belni bridge. Nearby residents were placed on high alert after authorities issued a stern warning against visiting the riverbanks. 

The river is flowing dangerously close to the red mark, while its tributaries, including the Mandakini, are also in spate. Residential areas situated near the river face potential threats. The situation eerily echoes monsoon fury in previous years.

Multiple landslides and road blockages hampered travel on the Badrinath and Kedarnath highways, especially in Sirobagh and Munkatiya. Pilgrims are stuck as the shuttle service between Sonprayag and Gaurikund is frequently disrupted due to falling debris.

Meanwhile, villagers in remote areas are struggling with blocked roads and fodder shortages for cattle. Despite long-standing issues, authorities have yet to find a permanent solution to the fragile highway network in the region.

