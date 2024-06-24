Akshay Kumar Joins BMC's Tree Plantation Drive to Boost Mumbai's Greenery

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar recently took part in a tree planting drive organised by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation in Mumbai. Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani joined the actor in planting saplings as part of an attempt to improve the city's green cover. In partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Tree Authority, the effort aims to plant 200 Bahawa trees along the Western Motorway in Kherwadi, Bandra. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kumar will next be seen in Sarfira, which has generated a lot of buzz since the release of its trailer. The film, directed by national award winner Sudha Kongara, known for highly appreciated works such as Irudhi Suttru and Soorarai Pottru, offers a fascinating narrative set against the backdrop of India's startup culture and aviation industry.