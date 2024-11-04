Akshardham Temple In New Jersey Thrives As Hub Of Indian-American Culture, Reflecting Community's Clout

The Akshardham Temple in Robbinsville, New Jersey, has been bustling with activity as a large number of devotees visited the temple during the Diwali season. The temple has emerged as a powerful symbol of the growing influence of Indian Americans in the United States, reflecting their increasing economic, cultural, and political clout.

Chaitali, a devotee said, "I think it's been an incredible and joyous occasion for all of us here celebrating. Starting with the day of Dhanteras, we have been able to participate in the Sharda puja for our books and accounts, seeking blessings for our upcoming work."

The temple has played a crucial role in building and nurturing a community of Indian American Hindus, which has evolved into a vibrant group dedicated to ensuring that the younger generation stays connected to their culture and roots. The temple, spread over 220 acres, serves not just as a religious site but also attracts many Indian American youths, who volunteer their time and efforts for various community activities.