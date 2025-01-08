Ahmedabad: Kite 'Manjha' Makers Gear Up For Makar Sankranti Festival

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 40 minutes ago

Ahmedabad: As Makar Sankranti approaches, craftsmen in Ahmedabad are busy preparing kite strings, locally known as 'Manjha', a key part of the festival's celebrations across India. Rupesh Thakur, a third-generation 'Manjha' maker, continues a family legacy that spans over six decades. His grandfather migrated from Lucknow to Ahmedabad, where the family began crafting the traditional strings.

Ruoesh, who uses a mix of natural materials like cotton and rice, has also made efforts to reduce the use of harmful glass powder in his 'Manjha'. 

"I use chemicals to make the 'Manjha', but have reduced the amount of glass powder to ensure safety," he said, emphasizing his commitment to providing safer products.

Rupesh urges the public to avoid Chinese 'Manjha' which can be harmful to both humans and birds. "Our strings are made with cotton and will not cause harm," he explained.

Loyal customers like Dheeraj Khatri, who has been visiting Rupesh's shop for over a decade, appreciate the handmade quality of his strings. "These strings are crafted traditionally, making them more environment-friendly than the Chinese variety," said Khatri.

With Makar Sankranti det for January 14, Ahmedabad's 'Manjha' makers are ready for the festival's kite-flying excitement. (With PTI Inputs)

