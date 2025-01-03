Ahmedabad's 25th Annual Flower Show Unveils Stunning Forest-Themed Displays And Interactive Experiences

Ahmedabad: The 25th annual Flower Show at the Sabarmati Riverfront opened on January 3, 2025, unveiling a stunning forest theme with intricate floral animal sculptures and iconic installations such as the Kirti Stambh, Olympic torch, and traditional Garna displays. Special attractions include cartoon characters like Hulk and Doraemon, making the event a hit among children.

The show, backed by a record budget of Rs 15 crore, combines art and ecology to create a vibrant urban experience. A highlight is the newly developed Rs three crore Night Flower Park, spanning 4,55 square meters, which features 54 illuminated displays, glowing animal figures, and interactive elements.

Jayesh Trivedi, Chairman of the Recreation Heritage and Cultural Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, highlighted the event's unique design. "We have divided the area into six different zones, each with its own theme. For example, Zone '23' reflects Narendra Modi ji's 23 years of good governance. Every sculpture has a QR code that, when scanned, plays an audio clip providing detailed information," he said.

Running for a month, the show emphasises environmental awareness and inclusivity, offering free entry for children under 12 and municipal school students. Visitors from across Gujarat and beyond are expected to flock to this celebration of nature and innovation. (With PTI Inputs)