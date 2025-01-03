Ahmedabad's 25th Annual Flower Show Unveils Stunning Forest-Themed Displays And Interactive Experiences

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 minutes ago

Ahmedabad: The 25th annual Flower Show at the Sabarmati Riverfront opened on January 3, 2025, unveiling a stunning forest theme with intricate floral animal sculptures and iconic installations such as the Kirti Stambh, Olympic torch, and traditional Garna displays. Special attractions include cartoon characters like Hulk and Doraemon, making the event a hit among children.

The show, backed by a record budget of Rs 15 crore, combines art and ecology to create a vibrant urban experience. A highlight is the newly developed Rs three crore Night Flower Park, spanning 4,55 square meters, which features 54 illuminated displays, glowing animal figures, and interactive elements.

Jayesh Trivedi, Chairman of the Recreation Heritage and Cultural Committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, highlighted the event's unique design. "We have divided the area into six different zones, each with its own theme. For example, Zone '23' reflects Narendra Modi ji's 23 years of good governance. Every sculpture has a QR code that, when scanned, plays an audio clip providing detailed information," he said.

Running for a month, the show emphasises environmental awareness and inclusivity, offering free entry for children under 12 and municipal school students. Visitors from across Gujarat and beyond are expected to flock to this celebration of nature and innovation. (With PTI Inputs)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ANNUAL FLOWER SHOWNIGHT FLOWER PARKAHMEDABAD FLOWER SHOW

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Sadhus Begin Arriving In Prayagraj Ahead Of Maha Kumbh Mela

Sadhus Begin Arriving In Prayagraj Ahead Of Maha Kumbh Mela

1 Min Read

Jan 2, 2025

Glow Park In Ahmedabad Illuminates Sabarmati Riverfront

Glow Park In Ahmedabad Illuminates Sabarmati Riverfront

1 Min Read

Jan 2, 2025

Watch | Hyderabad's Biryani Craze: Half-Kilometer Queues Ring In The New Year 2025!

Watch | Hyderabad's Biryani Craze: Half-Kilometer Queues Ring In The New Year 2025

1 Min Read

Jan 1, 2025

Jaipur: Jaigarh Heritage Festival Hits The Right Notes On Its Inaugural Edition

Jaipur: Jaigarh Heritage Festival Hits The Right Notes On Its Inaugural Edition

1 Min Read

Jan 1, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

Kashmir’s Cosy Love Affair With Kangri, The Ultimate Winter Darling Beating Modern Gadgets

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Bride, Groom, Spy: Indians Hire Wedding Detectives To Verify Prospective Spouse, Sons Or Daughters-in-law

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.