Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates 47-Foot Sand Sculpture Of Donald Trump Ahead Of His Inauguration

Puri: Renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik has created a stunning 47-foot-long sand sculpture of US President-elect Donald Trump on Niladri Beach in Puri ahead of Trump's swearing-in ceremony as the 47th President of the United States on January 20.

The sand art, a tribute to Trump, drew large crowds of tourists eager to witness Pattnaik's latest masterpiece. Speaking about the artwork, Pattnaik, a recipient of the Padma Shri award, shared, "I am a big fan of President-elect Donald Trump." Donald Trump previously served as the 45th US President from 2017 to 2021.

Tourists visiting Puri Beach praised the artwork, describing it as a magnificent display of artistry and admiration for the incoming US President.