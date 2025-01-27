Agra: Shah Jahan's 370th 'Urs' Begins At Taj Mahal

🎬 Watch Now: Feature Video

thumbnail

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 6:01 PM IST

Commemoration of the 370th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, who built the Taj Mahal, kicked off on Sunday.

The three-day 'urs (death anniversary)' commenced with the opening of the Taj Mahal's basement, where the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal are located, followed by the offering of a chadar on their graves.

Ibrahim Zaidi, President of Taj Urs Committee said, "Today, the 370th Urs (death anniversary) of Shahenshah Shah Jahan has begun. The ceremony of cleaning (the grave) was performed today. A lot of people took part in the ceremony, and a lot of tourists and pilgrims are coming to visit here. On the occasion of Urs, entry to the Taj Mahal is made free by the Archaeological Department. A lot of visitors are coming in to visit the grave of Shahenshah Shah Jahan."

Special prayers were also held, and Qawwals performed Sufi Kalam outside the main dome to mark the occasion. Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in 1631 to enshrine the tomb of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. The tomb, which stands as the centrepiece, is part of a complex that also includes a mosque and a guest house.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAJ MAHALSHAH JAHAN 370TH URS BEGINS

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

Groom Arrives With Baraat In Bullock Cart In Rajasthan

Groom Arrives With Baraat In Bullock Cart In Rajasthan

1 Min Read

Jan 22, 2025

Ahead Of Inauguration, Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates 47-Foot Sand Art Of Donald Trump

Sudarshan Pattnaik Creates 47-Foot Sand Sculpture Of Donald Trump Ahead Of His Inauguration

1 Min Read

Jan 20, 2025

Maha Kumbh: This Sadhu Claims To Have Been Standing For Six Years Without Sitting Or Lying Down

WATCH: At Maha Kumbh, Sadhu Claims To Have Been Standing For Six Years Without Sitting Or Lying Down

1 Min Read

Jan 20, 2025

Manali: Experience Magic Of Staying In Igloo As Sethan Village Turns Snow House Dream Into Reality

WATCH: Experience Magic Of Staying In Igloo As Sethan Village Turns Snow House Dream Into Reality

1 Min Read

Jan 19, 2025

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.