Agra: Shah Jahan's 370th 'Urs' Begins At Taj Mahal

Commemoration of the 370th death anniversary of Mughal emperor Shah Jahan, who built the Taj Mahal, kicked off on Sunday.

The three-day 'urs (death anniversary)' commenced with the opening of the Taj Mahal's basement, where the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal are located, followed by the offering of a chadar on their graves.

Ibrahim Zaidi, President of Taj Urs Committee said, "Today, the 370th Urs (death anniversary) of Shahenshah Shah Jahan has begun. The ceremony of cleaning (the grave) was performed today. A lot of people took part in the ceremony, and a lot of tourists and pilgrims are coming to visit here. On the occasion of Urs, entry to the Taj Mahal is made free by the Archaeological Department. A lot of visitors are coming in to visit the grave of Shahenshah Shah Jahan."

Special prayers were also held, and Qawwals performed Sufi Kalam outside the main dome to mark the occasion. Shah Jahan built the Taj Mahal in 1631 to enshrine the tomb of his beloved wife, Mumtaz Mahal. The tomb, which stands as the centrepiece, is part of a complex that also includes a mosque and a guest house.