Agra Municipal Corporation Crafts 26-Foot Idol Of Lord Laddu Gopal From Recycled Materials

Agra: The Agra Municipal Corporation is creating a massive idol of Lord Laddu Gopal, the child form of Lord Krishna, out of discarded material in a bid to promote the 'Waste to Wonder' initiative. The idol measuring 26 feet tall is being crafted using more than two tonnes of iron and steel and may become the cynosure of all eyes for locals as well as tourists.

Agra Municipal Commissioner Ankit Khandelwal emphasised the importance of Agra of Braj region and how creating an idol of Lord Krishna will help people feel connected with Braj. "Agra holds significant importance in the Braj region, and we must acknowledge this. With this vision in mind, we are installing an idol of Lord Krishna to help people feel a deeper connection to Braj whenever they see it."

The project highlights the creative reuse of waste materials, with the idol emerging as a symbol of the Agra Municipal Corporation's commitment to turning waste into art.

"As an artist, whenever we are assigned a new project, it is both a challenge and a source of joy for us, knowing that wherever the artwork is installed, we will be remembered as long as it remains. "When you look at the face of Lord Laddu Gopal, you can truly appreciate the artistry behind it. Art carries a message, and when you gaze at Laddu Gopal, that message becomes clear," said Sarfaraz, the artisan working on the idol, as he shared his experience.