Adrenaline-Pumping Car Spinning Rodeos Gaining Fans in South Africa

Johannesburg (South Africa): Tyres screeching, engines revving, Nalo Jivhuho aka “Dankie Darli” expertly spins her car in a parking lot. "For me, it's a way of me expressing myself," says the avid spinner who is a rarity in this mostly male-dominated sport.

First appearing in Soweto during apartheid and initially associated with gangsterism, spinning is now becoming more mainstream. At events like Wheelz N Smoke in Johannesburg, first-time spectators like Rethapile Thage, are surprised at the passion for these mechanical rodeos. “For some people, it's just their hobby but it's an actual culture I’m learning today,” she said.

"Little girls look up to me, people look up to me. In my hood, in my area where I grew up. You know you should see me when I'm driving one of these cars, the kids will come to the gate; Dankie Darlie, Dankie Darlie, Dankie Darlie are you spinning today? Dankie Darlie," she said.

"It used to be seen as like a gangster sport, associated with gangsterism, associated with people going to into the suburb, into the white areas to steal these shape cars, come home spin them, come to Soweto spin them and all of that. But for me, it's a way of me expressing myself, expressing my femininity," she added.

"There isn't a lot of us females in the spinning industry in the entire South Africa in comparison to the men," she noted. Malik Hlongwane, her son, said: "I love watching her spin. Sometimes I even get in the car with her, but she's always like careful, she's always warning me. "

Monde Hashe, founder and owner of Wheelz N Smoke, said, "The reason why we established the venue, there was a need for an accredited spin venue. And then, by then, there was none, it was only done in the street and illegally so. Fortunately, Wheelz N Smoke was one (venue) and the first to be accredited in South Africa."

"It's been happening for the past 10 years. So it's an honour, it's not about them as supporters, it's them as family. They are family to these guys, these guys are not spinners, they are athletes because they entertain those people," Hashe added.