Maiden Political Conference of Actor Vijay's TVK Party At Tamil Nadu's V Salai

Chennai: A leading actor in Tamil cinema, Vijay is holding the first political conference of his party, Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam (TVK), at V Salai near Vikravandi here on Sunday. As it was announced that the TVK conference would start at 3 pm Sunday, several lakhs of Vijay's fans and volunteers from various parts of the state gathered at the conference venue. Due to this, the Chennai-Trichy national highway where the conference is being held has witnessed traffic jams. Lakhs of volunteers have gathered at the conference venue with the eagerness to see their hero, whom they have seen only on screen so far. They are waiting with greater eagerness to hear what announcements their favourite actor, who has entered politics, is going to make at today's conference.

