thumbnail

Maiden Political Conference of Actor Vijay's TVK Party At Tamil Nadu's V Salai

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Updated : 25 minutes ago

Chennai: A leading actor in Tamil cinema, Vijay is holding the first political conference of his party, Tamil Nadu Victory Kazhagam (TVK), at V Salai near Vikravandi here on Sunday. As it was announced that the TVK conference would start at 3 pm Sunday, several lakhs of Vijay's fans and volunteers from various parts of the state gathered at the conference venue. Due to this, the Chennai-Trichy national highway where the conference is being held has witnessed traffic jams. Lakhs of volunteers have gathered at the conference venue with the eagerness to see their hero, whom they have seen only on screen so far. They are waiting with greater eagerness to hear what announcements their favourite actor, who has entered politics, is going to make at today's conference. 
Last Updated : 25 minutes ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TAMIL NADU VICTORY KAZHAGAM PARTYVIJAY FIRST POLITICAL CONFERENCEACTOR VIJAY TN VICTORY KAZHAGAM

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

author-img

...view details

Related Articles

IAF Airshow Underway On Sunday At Chennai's Marina Beach

Chennai Air Show 2024 Underway At Marina Beach

1 Min Read

Oct 6, 2024

PM Modi pays homage to memorials in Warsaw

PM Modi Pays Tribute At Memorials In Poland

1 Min Read

Aug 22, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi's Address To Global South In Summit Hosted By India | Watch

1 Min Read

Aug 17, 2024

PM Modi after hoisting the national flag at Red Fort on 78th Independence Day

78th Independence Day Celebrations: PM Modi Addresses Nation From Red Fort

1 Min Read

Aug 15, 2024

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.